Brazil unveils tougher measures against crime, corruption
President Jair Bolsonaro has taken a hard line on crime in Brazil, where more than 64,000 murders a year are committed.
BRASÍLIA, Brazil - Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro unveiled on Monday a series of measures designed to battle crime, corruption and violence in Latin America's biggest country, acting on President Jair Bolsonaro's law-and-order agenda.
The measures include a bill allowing police to use their weapons in "legitimate defence" if facing a risk of "armed conflict" that puts lives in danger.
Bolsonaro, a right-wing former paratrooper, has taken a hard line on crime in Brazil, where more than 64,000 murders a year are committed.
Moro, a former star anti-corruption judge, also called for more severe punishment for illegal campaign financing.
He also proposes to make the law state explicitly that anyone convicted of a crime must be incarcerated after they have lost their first appeal. Currently, the decision of when to begin serving a sentence is left to the judge.
That was an issue in the case of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges but sought unsuccessfully to stay out of jail while appeals were pending so he could run for president.
Brazilian courts ruled against him but the Supreme Court is expected to take up the issue in April, and give a definitive ruling that could impact thousands of inmates, including Lula.
Moro said crime and corruption were often inter-linked and needed to be tackled together.
"Organized crime uses corruption to obtain impunity and is linked to a good number of murders," he told a news conference in Brasilia.
He added that the "legitimate defence" bill for police did not broaden the criteria for protecting officers from prosecution over the use deadly force.
"We are only making clear in what daily situations legitimate defence applies ... This is something that is already done in practice," he said.
Popular in World
-
ANC slams 5 embassies for ‘bullying’ memorandum
-
Body found underwater in wreckage of footballer Sala's plane
-
'Once-in-a-century' floods hit northeast Australia
-
Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
World powers warn Ramaphosa to act against corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.