Booysen: 'Jiba falsely claimed relief on documents when she authorised charges'
Johan Booysen is testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Pretoria on Monday.
PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says that deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba falsely claimed to have relief on documents when she authorised racketeering charges against him, which were not included in the case docket.
Booysen is testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Pretoria on Monday.
The High Court in Durban set aside Jiba’s decision in 2013, finding that it was arbitrary and offended the rule of law.
Evidence leader Advocate Nasreen Rajab-Budlender took Booysen through Jiba’s affidavit, where she discussed the evidence she considered when authorising the racketeering case against the former top cop.
“Advocate Jiba appears to say that part of the evidence she considered before her were the statements of Aiyer, Danikas [and] Ndlondlo, is that correct?”
Booysen replied: "That is correct."
However, Booysen says he fully studied the docket Jiba purportedly relied on when she made her decision.
“Madam chair, it was not my understanding. They were not there.”
WATCH LIVE: Former KZN Hawks head Booysen testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry
