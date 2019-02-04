BLF heads to court in support of arrested Shepherd Bushiri
The organisation believes that Bushiri is being targeted because he is a successful young black person who has challenged the status quo in the religious space.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black First Land First (BLF) movement has thrown its support behind controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri who is facing charges of fraud and money laundering.
The organisation believes Bushiri is being targeted because he is a successful young black person who has challenged the status quo in the religious space.
Bushiri and his wife, Mary, will be appearing in a Pretoria court on Monday.
They spent the weekend in custody after the Hawks arrested them in Rustenburg on Friday.
The BLF’s Andile Mngxitama says his group's members will be in court to support the Bushiris.
“This appears to be a high-handed and targeted attack on Bushiri. He is a black man who is coming here as a young man too. He has really made a name for himself. Black First Land First will be there to support him. We are not going to allow any black person to be lynched.”
Bushiri's church services resumed on Sunday after being suspended for a month following a stampede in which three women were killed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
