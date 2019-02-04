Belgium agrees to host Gbagbo awaiting appeal by ICC

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo has had to agree to limit his movements and to be under surveillance in Belgium.

PRETORIA – Belgium’s agreed to host former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo while he awaits an appeal by the International Criminal Court against his acquittal on charges of crimes against humanity.

Gbagbo has had to agree to limit his movements and to be under surveillance in Belgium.

The first former head of state to appear in the dock at the International Criminal Court, Gbagbo was acquitted last month on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The charges relate to the civil war that ensued in the Ivory Coast following Gbagbo’s refusal to accept defeat in a 2010 election.

The international tribunal continues to hold him pending the appeal on his acquittal.

Belgium’s agreed that he can stay there, with strict limitations on his movements, because his second wife lives in Brussels.