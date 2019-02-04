Mngxitama says white monopoly capital behind 'attack' on Bushiri
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama believes that charges of fraud and money laundering are cooked up to bring a fall of Pastor Shepherd Bushiri.
PRETORIA - Black First Land First Movement (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has accused the courts of being used by white monopoly capital to attack controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri.
Mngxitama was amongst hundreds of Bushiri’s supporters gathered outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, calling for the church leader and his wife to be released from custody.
Members belonging to the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church have threatened to boycott the elections if he is not set free.
WATCH: Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than god?’
Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested on Friday in Rustenburg and charged with fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crimes Act.
Mngxitama criticised other political parties for failing to show support to Bushiri.
He says when politicians want votes before elections they go to him for prayers.
“The sad part is that many of these leaders of political parties when they want blessings, they come to the Major One. But today, because he is in trouble, they all ran away. We are the only ones who’ve come out because we are on the side of the truth.”
The BLF leader says Bushiri is unfairly targeted because he is a successful young black man.
Mngxitama believes that charges of fraud and money laundering are cooked up to bring a fall of the church leader.
Bushiri and his wife are due back in the dock on Wednesday.
Popular in Local
-
ANC slams 5 embassies for ‘bullying’ memorandum
-
Case against Shepherd Bushiri and wife postponed to Wednesday
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
-
[WATCH] Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
Hoërskool Driehoek principal: 'No early warning of walkway collapse'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.