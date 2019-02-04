ANC slams 5 embassies for ‘bullying’ memorandum
The 'Sunday Times' reported that the five embassies wrote to the president warning him that failure to act against those implicated in corruption placed foreign investment at risk.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has accused the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Australia of interference for sending a joint memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa stating their concerns with the corruption in South Africa.
On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that the five embassies wrote to the president warning him that failure to act against those implicated in corruption placed foreign investment at risk.
This led to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to summon representatives of the five countries, saying they have breached protocol.
In the statement, the ANC describes the countries as dramatic western imperialist forces and former colonisers who act as holier than thou.
The party says it doesn’t want to relate to the countries the history of master-slave relations.
The ANC says South Africa has embarked on a process of ridding itself of state capture and corruption.
The party calls on the countries to support South Africa, saying it doesn’t appreciate the threatening and bullying tone.
The ruling party’s response comes as confusion reigns over whether the memorandum was sent directly to the president or was part of discussions between ambassadors and the president’s investor envoys ahead of last year’s investor conference.
Popular in World
-
Body found underwater in wreckage of footballer Sala's plane
-
'Once-in-a-century' floods hit northeast Australia
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
Trump says US military intervention in Venezuela 'an option,' Russia object
-
World powers warn Ramaphosa to act against corruption
-
Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.