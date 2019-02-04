ANC official handed 1 year suspended sentence for assaulting woman

This means Thabang Setona will not face any jail time unless he commits another offence within the 12 months.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg branch secretary Thabang Setona been given a suspended sentence of 12 months for assaulting a woman outside Luthuli House last year.

Setona was found guilty of assault after photos showed him kicking 52-year-old Olivia Makate during a Black First Land First Movement march last year.

The incident sparked outrage and led to the branch suspending him with immediate effect.

Branch spokesperson Jolidee Matongo says Setona also faces an internal disciplinary hearing.

“He faces charges of putting the organisations into disrepute but depending on how he pleads before the disciplinary committee and whatever mitigating evidence he provides to the committee, the sanction would then be in line with that.”