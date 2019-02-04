8 senior Transnet managers served with suspension notices

The employees have until Tuesday to explain to the parastatal why they shouldn't be suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that eight senior managers at Transnet have been served with suspension notices.

The employees were served with letters on Friday and have until Tuesday to tell the parastatal why it should not go ahead with the process.

The suspensions arise from various forensic reports but recommendations thereof were never executed.

Transnet's acting group chief executive Tau Morwe would not be drawn on who the eight senior managers are.

But he says that the parastatal went back to the over 345 forensic and audit reports from previous years which looked into dealings at the SOE.

Morwe says that more people might still be suspended.

Last month, Transnet confirmed that summonses were issued to another eight former top executives, including former CEO Brian Molefe and former CFO Anoj Singh.

This was part of legal steps to recoup an estimated R1.3 billion in looted funds during their tenure.