WC ANC accuses DA of covering up alleged corruption by members
These remarks were sparked by a report by law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr tabled last week on alleged nepotism and abuse of power in the DA-led Cape Town council.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Cape Town council says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is attempting to hide alleged wrongdoing by two of its members.
The report implicates mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith and Richard Bosman in wrongdoing, and details alleged irregularities around the appointment of Robbie Robberts as Director for Policing and Law Enforcement.
ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe says the DA is attempting to cover up these findings.
“Monies were paid for this independent investigation team to investigate the matter, [and] now when they come out with a comprehensive damning report, the same City of Cape Town demises its report and says that it’s less serious.”
However, Smith says he’s received a letter from council speaker Dirk Smit clearing him of any foul play.
“I am in receipt of a letter from the speaker of council who has already concluded his investigation into this matter in that the information was available to him for some time and the letter exonerates me of any wrongdoing. The speaker concluded that the matter is now closed and that there are no disciplinary findings pertaining to myself.”
