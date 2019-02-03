Popular Topics
Go

Trump says sending military to Venezuela 'an option' - CBS

Trump said President Nicolas Maduro requested a meeting months ago and he turned down the Venezuela leader.

Opposition activists pour to the streets to back Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's calls for early elections, in Caracas on 2 February 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters were set to pour onto the streets of Caracas to back self-proclaimed acting president Guaido's calls for early elections as international pressure increased on President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Major European countries have set a Sunday deadline for Maduro to call snap presidential elections. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said that sending the military to Venezuela was “an option” and that he had turned down President Nicolas Maduro’s request for a meeting.

“Certainly, it’s something that’s on the - it’s an option,” Trump said in an interview with CBS to be broadcast on Sunday.

Trump said Maduro requested a meeting months ago and he turned down the Venezuela leader.

“I’ve turned it down because we’re very far along in the process,” he said in excerpts from a CBS “Face the Nation” interview. “So, I think the process is playing out - very, very big tremendous protests.”

Tens of thousands of people have thronged the streets to protest the Maduro government, wearing the yellow, red and blue of the Venezuelan flag.

As domestic and international pressure mounts on Maduro to step down, a senior air force general disavowed him in a video that circulated earlier on Saturday, expressing his allegiance to parliament head and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido.

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA