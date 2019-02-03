Thousands attend ECG church reopening despite Bushiri arrest

Church operations resumed after they were suspended for a month following the death of three people during a stampede in December last year.

JOHANNESBURG – The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church led by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri says congregants gave an overwhelming turn out for Sunday’s service despite the recent arrest of their leader.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested by the Hawks on Friday for fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act dating back to 2015.

The couple is expected to appear at the Pretoria Commercials Crimes Court on Monday.

ECG church spokesperson Maynard Manyowa says Sunday’s church service went uninterrupted.

“The church turnout was just as expected with the maximum capacity [being] between 25,000. People are happy, they are joyous, and worshipping.”