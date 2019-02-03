Thousands attend ECG church reopening despite Bushiri arrest
Church operations resumed after they were suspended for a month following the death of three people during a stampede in December last year.
JOHANNESBURG – The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church led by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri says congregants gave an overwhelming turn out for Sunday’s service despite the recent arrest of their leader.
Church operations resumed after they were suspended for a month following the death of three people during a stampede in December last year.
Bushiri and his wife were arrested by the Hawks on Friday for fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act dating back to 2015.
The couple is expected to appear at the Pretoria Commercials Crimes Court on Monday.
ECG church spokesperson Maynard Manyowa says Sunday’s church service went uninterrupted.
“The church turnout was just as expected with the maximum capacity [being] between 25,000. People are happy, they are joyous, and worshipping.”
Popular in Local
-
Dirco notes with ‘disappointment’ foreign ambassadors’ joint memo on corruption
-
Fourth learner dies after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
World powers warn Ramaphosa to act against corruption
-
Mantashe wants to give Zondo commission evidence over Bosasa allegations
-
DA, FFP condemn BLF remarks on Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy as racist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.