State of the Nation Address road closures in Cape Town CBD
President Cyril Ramaphosa will give the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on 7 February. These are the following road closure for the event.
State of the Nation Address rehearsal - 6 February 2019
Cape Town CBD
Wale Street: between Burg and Adderley Streets. - 19:30 -22:00
Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets. - 19:30 – 22:00
Spin Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets. - 19:30 – 22:00
Parliament Street: between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point) - 19:30 – 22:00
Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets - 19:30 – 22:00
St. John’s Rd: between Roeland and Vrede Street. - 19:30 – 22:00
Mostert Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets. - 19:30 – 22:00
Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - 19:30 – 22:00
Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River - Woodstock – Cape Town
M3 (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, De Waal Drive) inbound: Newlands Avenue to Jutland Avenue including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps: UCT and Woolsack Drive
Barnham Road, use Buitenkant Street (open) or Crassula Avenue - Exercise, but no closure.
Woolsack Drive westbound: Main Road (M4) - Rhodes Drive (M3) - Exercise, but no closure.
Anzio Road: Groote Schuur Hospital to De Waal Drive (M3). - Exercise, but no closure.
N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Boulevard) inbound: Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Road - Exercise, but no closure.
Sona - 7 February 2019
Cape Town CBD
Wale Street: between Burg and Adderley Street. - 06:00-23:45
Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets. - 6:00 – 23:59
Spin Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets. - 6:00 – 23:59
Parliament Street: between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point) - 6:00 – 23:59
Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets - 6:00 – 23:59
St. John’s Road: between Roeland and Vrede Streets. - 6:00 – 23:59
Mostert Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets. - 6:00 – 23:59
Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - 6:00 – 23:45
Roeland Street: between Buitenkant St and Brandweer Streets - 17:45 – 19:30 for 35 minutes
Hope Street: between Roeland and Wesley Streets - 6:00 – 23:45
Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets - 6:00 – 23:45
Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets - 6:00 – 23:45
Gallery Lane: whole - 6:00 – 23:45
Government Avenue: whole - 6:00 – 23:45
Bouquet Street: whole and parking area - 6:00 – 23:45
Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets. - 6:00 – 23:45
Church Square - 6:00-23:45
Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River - Woodstock – Cape Town
M3 (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, De Waal Drive) inbound: Newlands Avenue to Jutland Avenue. including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps: UCT and Woolsack Drive
Barnham Road, use Buitenkant Street (open) or Crassula Avenue - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Woolsack Drive westbound: Main Road (M4) - Rhodes Drive (M3) - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Anzio Road: Groote Schuur Hospital to De Waal Drive (M3) - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Boulevard) inbound: Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Road - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Newlands
Klipper Road: Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Princess Anne Avenue: Newlands Ave to Union Avenue - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Newlands Avenue: Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Dean Street westbound: Main Road (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Additional Controlled Roads & Closures:
- Security fencing will line the route in the CBD. There will be guarded pedestrian crossing points during peak time on Plein St (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack St’s.) Pedestrians should be encouraged to make use of Buitenkant Street.
- Company Gardens will be closed on Thursday 7 February from 06:00 to 23:59.
- Darling Street between Adderley and Buitenkant Streets and Wale Street between Adderley and Queen Victoria Streets may be closed during the day on 7 February for security reasons.
- Contingency closure in case of an emergency on 7 February 2019 (08h00-23h45) may include the following roads.
Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Streets
Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
Buitenkant Street between Darling and Wesley / Mill Streets
Darling Street between Adderley and Canterbury Streets
Adderley Street between Strand and Bureau Streets
Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and Long Streets
Church Street between Burg and Adderley Streets
Burg Street between Wale and Longmarket Streets
Parking Restrictions – From midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 to Thursday 7 February 2019 to 23:45:
Please note that no parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:
- M3 Between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)
Newlands:
- Princess Anne Avenue.
- Klipper Road between Main Road and M3
City:
- CBD/Foreshore area:
Adderley Street: between Longmarket & Bureau Street
Wale Street: Queen Victoria Street & Bureau Street (Both Sides)
Strand Street: between Adderley and Christiaan Barnard Street overpass.
- Parliament/Company Gardens area:
Church Square: corner of Spin & Parliament Street.
Roeland Street: between Brandweer & Plein Street.
Plein Street: between Long Market Street & Roeland Streets.
St. John’s Street: between Roeland & Vrede Streets
Spin Street: between Parliament & Plein Streets.
Parliament Street: between Longmarket & Bureau Streets.
St. Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet & Roeland Streets.
Gallery Lane.
Bouquet Street.
Wesley Street: between Hope & Buitenkant Street
Glynn Street between Hope Street & Buitenkant Street
Buitenkant Street between Wesley and Glynn Street
Queen Victoria Street: Wale Street and Bloem Street (Gardens Side)
Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street.
Barrack Street: between Corporation and Plein Street.
Mostert Street: between Corporation and Plein Street.
Longmarket Street: between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall
Hope Street: from Roeland to Wesley Street (Both Sides)
Avenue Street and Paddock Street
Alternative Routes:
Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event: 1. From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr).
From the M3 (Union Ave): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Blvd) or M4 (Main Rd), onto Victoria Rd, right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD. Note Tennant, De Villiers is closed; no access to Roeland St; Annandale/Orange St. Use lower CBD and circle around. Unless it’s for local access into the residential areas. right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD.
Outer CBD Circle Road: Use the following ring route to/from the area of the CBD affecting you:
- Christiaan Barnard Road
- FW de Klerk Boulevard
- Buitengracht Street
- Buitensingel Street
- Orange Street
- Jutland Avenue
- Tennant Street (Controlled closure, local access only).
