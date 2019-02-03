Search for Jeneva Diergal enters 10th day

Diergal disappeared from the small town in the West Coast on 25 January.

CAPE TOWN - The search for missing Klawer girl, Jeneva Diergal, enters its 10th day.

She was last seen playing outside with her four-year-old cousin after her mother left in the care of her aunt.

Police say the girl is physically and mentally challenged.

The Pink Ladies missing children organisation's Dessie Rechner says the search and investigation continues.

“They are still searching and we can only hope for a break.”