Popcru calls on communities to be more active in crime prevention
The union made the call after two police officers were killed trying to foil a cash in transit in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on communities to be more involved when it comes to crime prevention.
The union made the call after two police officers were killed trying to foil a cash in transit in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
There was a shootout between police and several suspects.
Seven of the suspects were killed while one other officer was injured
The union's spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said, “It’s important to ensure that collectively you use necessary information to lead to arrests.”
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
13 best quotes from Julius Malema’s fiery manifesto speech
-
DA, FFP to take BLF to SAHRC over comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
-
Ramaphosa: We should not be afraid of claims coming from Zondo commission
-
Malema has no trust in new NPA head Shamila Batohi
-
#EFFManifestoLaunch: Malema calls for NPA to account to Parly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.