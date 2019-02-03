Popcru calls on communities to be more active in crime prevention

The union made the call after two police officers were killed trying to foil a cash in transit in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on communities to be more involved when it comes to crime prevention.

There was a shootout between police and several suspects.

Seven of the suspects were killed while one other officer was injured

The union's spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said, “It’s important to ensure that collectively you use necessary information to lead to arrests.”