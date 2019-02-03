Popcru calls on communities to be more active in crime prevention

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 39°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
Go

Popcru calls on communities to be more active in crime prevention

The union made the call after two police officers were killed trying to foil a cash in transit in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The police flag outside the Welkom police station. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
The police flag outside the Welkom police station. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on communities to be more involved when it comes to crime prevention.

The union made the call after two police officers were killed trying to foil a cash in transit in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

There was a shootout between police and several suspects.

Seven of the suspects were killed while one other officer was injured

The union's spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said, “It’s important to ensure that collectively you use necessary information to lead to arrests.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA