Police investigate murder after shooting of boy (13) in EC

It is understood that an unknown male entered the family's home in Bethelsdorp and opened fire yesterday.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder and four cases of attempted murder following a shooting where a 13-year-old boy was killed and his family wounded.
The Police's Sibongile Soci says the suspect fled the scene after the attack.
“A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”
