Paris Jackson denies ‘meltdown’ after release of controversial MJ documentary

LONDON - Paris Jackson has dismissed claims she had a meltdown and insisted she couldn't be happier following the release of a controversial new documentary about her late father Michael Jackson.

The 20-year-old actress - who reportedly checked into a treatment centre last month to focus on her physical and emotional health - insisted things couldn't be going better for her.

She tweeted: "There's no meltdown, no 'losing [my] s**t,' or being demanding of anyone.

"Please don't believe what you read. just bc I was spotted grabbing coffee in LA after taking a nice long break from the chaotic media for some reason makes 'journalists' think they can run wild with my name.

"I said it before and i'll say it again, i'm the happiest and healthiest i've been in a long time (sic)".

Paris recently confirmed she was taking a step back out of the spotlight because things had been getting too much for her.

She wrote: "yes i've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we're stoked to share with y'all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys' new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i'll be back soon!! xxox (sic)"

Her comments come after news outlets reported she had stepped away from the spotlight in order to enter a treatment facility.

An insider said: "She decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health. She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan."

Paris had previously opened up about her battle with depression and says it stemmed from hanging out with "a lot of older people doing a lot of crazy things".

She explained: "I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn't do. I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn't really that nice of a person. I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."