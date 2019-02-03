Popular Topics
Oudtshoorn Mayor to visit families whose homes were damaged by rains

The roofs of houses in several informal settlements were blown away by strong winds and some homes have been flooded.

Home flooded and damaged by the rain in Oudtshoorn. Picture: Twitter @Oudtmun
Home flooded and damaged by the rain in Oudtshoorn. Picture: Twitter @Oudtmun
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Oudtshoorn Mayor Colan Sylvester will visit affected families whose homes were damaged due to heavy rains and strong winds.

Parts of the Oudtshoorn Municipality, Garden Route District and the Little Karoo were hit by heavy rainfall yesterday.

The Meiringspoort Pass was closed due to flooding.

The roofs of houses in several informal settlements were blown away by strong winds and some homes have been flooded.

There were power outages in some parts of George and in the Oudtshoorn.

The municipality's Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said, “We had to look for temporary homes for families. We provided blankets for those who needed it.”

