Oudtshoorn Mayor to visit families whose homes were damaged by rains

The roofs of houses in several informal settlements were blown away by strong winds and some homes have been flooded.

CAPE TOWN - Oudtshoorn Mayor Colan Sylvester will visit affected families whose homes were damaged due to heavy rains and strong winds.

Parts of the Oudtshoorn Municipality, Garden Route District and the Little Karoo were hit by heavy rainfall yesterday.

@Oudtmun emergency team is currently attending to a number of complaints, which among others include Flooded houses in Volmoed, Kliplokasie & Rosevalley informal settlement area, blown of houses roofs, power poles & trees #OudtshoornFloods pic.twitter.com/XT7uFcSfwU — Oudtshoorn Municipal (@Oudtmun) February 2, 2019

The Meiringspoort Pass was closed due to flooding.

There were power outages in some parts of George and in the Oudtshoorn.

The municipality's Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said, “We had to look for temporary homes for families. We provided blankets for those who needed it.”