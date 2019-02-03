Mantashe wants to give Zondo commission evidence over Bosasa allegations

Former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux alleged that Bosasa paid R300,000 on security upgrades at Gwede Mantashe’s three properties, one in Boksburg, Johannesburg, and two in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister and African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has responded to allegations that controversial facilities management company Bosasa paid hundreds of thousands of rand to install security upgrades at three of his homes.

This follows damning claims by former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux last Thursday at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, that Mantashe was among several ANC politicians who had their houses installed with electric fences and CCTV cameras that were maintained by the company now known as African Global Operations.

Le Roux alleged that Bosasa paid R300,000 on security upgrades at Mantashe’s three properties, one in Boksburg, Johannesburg, and two in the Eastern Cape.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Mantashe said he had written a letter which he will send to the Zondo commission stating his intention to give evidence based on the allegations made by Le Roux, who was summoned to corroborate the testimony of former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.

“I’ve already written a letter to the commission that I want to give my evidence, that is where I’ll give details,” he said.

2. I've already written a letter which I will send to the #StateCapture Commission that states my intentions to give evidence to the Commission. Before I do that, I want members of the media to visit my residences so that when I submit the evidence, they can put it into context pic.twitter.com/C68f5bfwiU — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 2, 2019

Mantashe has not denied that the upgrades were done to his properties and said the allegations levelled against him had “opened up an avenue for quite a number of people” to attack him.

“Others are attacking me because they are disappointed for me to be associated with this Bosasa saga. To those, I think I must apologise but I am saying I have a responsibility to clarify the issues.

“But there are others I call fishers of the corrupt man - that’s how president Thabo Mbeki was describing them, people who always look for people who must be accused and throw mud at them; the fishers of the corrupt man, those that continue they will be disappointed,” Mantashe said.

The #Bosasa issue has opened up an avenue for people to attack me in person from different angles. Others are disappointed for me to be associated with #BosasaSaga, which I apologise to. Others are "Fishers of Corrupt Men", those will be disappointed. I have to clarify the issue pic.twitter.com/eEBjLFpqZW — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 2, 2019

He said he is willing to allow journalists to visit his homes to see the much talked about installations in order to report on them in context. However, Mantashe said journalists would need to foot the bill for their travels.

“What I am going to do to deal with this issue, on the weekend of 9 and 10 [February] I am going to be taking a few journalists to all my three sites. I’ll take them to Boksburg on Saturday; I’ll take them to Cala on Sunday [and] Elliot.

“They will pay for themselves. Otherwise, if they can’t pay for themselves, we have to talk to Bosasa to pay for them. Now, it will be another bigger scandal. Journalists must pay for themselves [and] we will go to those sites. And I want them to see these security upgrades that is much talked about…”