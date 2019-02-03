Manchester United beat Leicester on Rashford's day
The victory moved United onto 48 points, two adrift of Chelsea in fourth place, while Leicester stayed 11th on 32.
LONDON - Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scored on his 100th Premier League appearance on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over Leicester City that kept interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dream start going at his old club.
Having missed a simple header early on, Rashford made up for it in the eighth minute when he latched onto a lovely dink from Paul Pogba over the Leicester defence to smash the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from close range.
Twenty-one-year-old Rashford is the youngest player to reach a century of top-flight appearances for Manchester United since Ryan Giggs in December 1993.
He and Pogba have been in superb form since former Manchester United favourite Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, guiding the club to nine wins and a draw in all competitions.
After being second best in the first half, Leicester came roaring back in the second, and should have equalised.
Jamie Vardy’s 61st minute overhead volley was clawed away by David de Gea, and Rachid Ghezzal’s 77th-minute free-kick was flying in before the Spanish goalkeeper tipped it over.
