Lotto results: Saturday 2 February 2019

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 2 February are as follows:

Lotto: 32, 19, 6, 1, 28, 48 Bonus: 40

Lotto Plus One: 40, 42, 11, 30, 44, 48 Bonus: 21

Lotto Plus 2: 8, 39, 28, 12, 42, 48 Bonus: 45

For more, visit the Lotto website here.