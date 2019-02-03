Lesufi to visit family of 4th learner who died after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse as the school remains closed until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit the family of the fourth learner who died in the Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy.

Sadly 💔 the fourth learner at #HöerskoolDriehoek passed on. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, school and friends. Count on our solid support and care during this hour of need. Ons saam staan! Forever together — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 3, 2019

The department confirmed that the pupil succumbed to his injuries this morning in ICU.

More than 20 pupils have been hospitalised following the collapse on Friday.

The walkway connecting the main building collapsed as pupils were making their way to class after assembly.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “We hope all who are receiving medical attention are being taken care of.”