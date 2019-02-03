Lesufi to visit family of 4th learner who died after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse as the school remains closed until further notice.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit the family of the fourth learner who died in the Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy.
Sadly 💔 the fourth learner at #HöerskoolDriehoek passed on. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, school and friends. Count on our solid support and care during this hour of need. Ons saam staan! Forever together— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 3, 2019
The department confirmed that the pupil succumbed to his injuries this morning in ICU.
More than 20 pupils have been hospitalised following the collapse on Friday.
The walkway connecting the main building collapsed as pupils were making their way to class after assembly.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse as the school remains closed until further notice.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “We hope all who are receiving medical attention are being taken care of.”
Popular in Local
-
Fourth learner dies after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
World powers warn Ramaphosa to act against corruption
-
DA, FFP condemn BLF remarks on Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy as racist
-
13 best quotes from Julius Malema’s fiery manifesto speech
-
Church services to continue despite Bushuri's arrest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.