Lesufi to visit family of 4th learner who died after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse as the school remains closed until further notice.

Hoërkool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on 1 February 2019 where at least 3 children died and 20 were seriously injured after a walkway in the school collapsed. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Hoërkool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on 1 February 2019 where at least 3 children died and 20 were seriously injured after a walkway in the school collapsed. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit the family of the fourth learner who died in the Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy.

The department confirmed that the pupil succumbed to his injuries this morning in ICU.

More than 20 pupils have been hospitalised following the collapse on Friday.

The walkway connecting the main building collapsed as pupils were making their way to class after assembly.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse as the school remains closed until further notice.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “We hope all who are receiving medical attention are being taken care of.”

