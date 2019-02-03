Higuain scores first Chelsea goals, Spurs go second

Chelsea’s new signing Gonzalo Higuain netted his first two Premier League goals in Chelsea’s 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea’s new signing Gonzalo Higuain netted his first two Premier League goals in Chelsea’s 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town while Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min struck late for a 1-0 win over Newcastle United as they moved into second place.

At Cardiff, there were a series of tributes to the club’s missing striker Emiliano Sala by players and supporters in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won 3-1 at Everton on a day when most of the top teams did not play, while at the bottom Fulham lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace, Burnley drew 1-1 with Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford was goalless.

Goals were never an issue at Chelsea where their new loan signing wasted little time in introducing supporters — and reminding coach Maurizio Sarri — of his potency.

First Higuain made space in the area to fire home from a tight angle after 16 minutes and then produced a shot that deflected past the keeper in the 69th.

With Eden Hazard also scoring twice, and David Luiz adding the fifth, Chelsea gave the prefect response to their 4-0 midweek drubbing at Bournemouth, which had piled pressure on Sarri.

“Apart from the goals (Higuain scored), he is really very suitable to play very close to Eden,” said Sarri, for whom Higuain had scored 38 times in their final season together at Napoli in 2015-16.

“I think that on the pitch they are really very suitable to play one close to the other.”

The win took Chelsea back to fourth place, three points above Arsenal, who visit third-placed Manchester City on Sunday, while Huddersfield stay stuck in the basement, six points off second-bottom Fulham. Leaders Liverpool visit West Ham on Monday.