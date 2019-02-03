Popular Topics
Fourth learner dies after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

The learner was in ICU when he succumbed to his injuries.

The scene where a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek, killing three children. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
The scene where a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek, killing three children. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Education has confirmed that a fourth learner has died this morning following the walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek on Friday.

The learner was in ICU when he succumbed to his injuries.

The tragedy occurred just after the school assembly yesterday when pupils were using a walkway going to class.

At least another 20 children are still receiving treatment across various hospitals in the province.

The school will remain closed until further notice, having been declared a crime scene following the collapse.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “We can confirm that school will be visiting the family to convey our condolences... We are there for them and we are saddened by this situation.”

DRIEHOEK PAY TRIBUTE TO LEARNERS WHO DIED

At the same time, scores of learners and family members of the victims of the tragedy gathered at the school to pay tribute to their fellow learners on Friday evening.

Many brought flowers and embraced one another as they mourned.

MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and said that the learners are receiving all the support they need.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

