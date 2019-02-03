Fourth learner dies after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

The learner was in ICU when he succumbed to his injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Education has confirmed that a fourth learner has died this morning following the walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek on Friday.

The learner was in ICU when he succumbed to his injuries.

The tragedy occurred just after the school assembly yesterday when pupils were using a walkway going to class.

At least another 20 children are still receiving treatment across various hospitals in the province.

#HoerSkoolDriehoek Parents and community members gather outside Hoërkool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark where at least 3 children died and 20 were seriously injured after a walkway in the school collapsed. CE pic.twitter.com/shCg1Jrmgy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019

The school will remain closed until further notice, having been declared a crime scene following the collapse.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “We can confirm that school will be visiting the family to convey our condolences... We are there for them and we are saddened by this situation.”

Sadly 💔 the fourth learner at #HöerskoolDriehoek passed on. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, school and friends. Count on our solid support and care during this hour of need. Ons saam staan! Forever together — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 3, 2019

DRIEHOEK PAY TRIBUTE TO LEARNERS WHO DIED

At the same time, scores of learners and family members of the victims of the tragedy gathered at the school to pay tribute to their fellow learners on Friday evening.

Many brought flowers and embraced one another as they mourned.

MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and said that the learners are receiving all the support they need.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)