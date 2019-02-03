EFFManifestoLaunch: Malema calls for NPA to account to Parly

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 39°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
Go

#EFFManifestoLaunch: Malema calls for NPA to account to Parly

Malema said there won’t be a politician who is spared for stealing from the state especially those implicated in corruption.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses party supporters at the Giant stadium for 2019 EFF manifesto. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses party supporters at the Giant stadium for 2019 EFF manifesto. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

SOSHANGUVE - EFF leader Julius Malema says in a government led by his party, the Constitution would be amended to make the NPA an institution accountable to Parliament, to guarantee its independence.

Malema unveiled the party's election manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve where thousands gathered to hear what the party had to offer.

The theme for the EFF's election campaign is "our land and jobs now" because the party believes after 25 years since democracy only 10 percent of the population owns land and many remain jobless.

The EFF leader said there won’t be a politician who is spared for stealing from the state especially those implicated in corruption.

“We must end corruption and protect institutions that fight corruption.”

Malema said part of the reason why corruption has persisted over the years is because the internal capacity of state institutions was lagging

“We must make that any institution formed to fight corruption is not corrupt and there are no cadres deployed.”

The party said corrupt state officials will receive a 20-year minimum sentence and forfeit their pension funds.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA