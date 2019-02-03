EFFManifestoLaunch: Malema calls for NPA to account to Parly

Malema said there won’t be a politician who is spared for stealing from the state especially those implicated in corruption.

SOSHANGUVE - EFF leader Julius Malema says in a government led by his party, the Constitution would be amended to make the NPA an institution accountable to Parliament, to guarantee its independence.

Malema unveiled the party's election manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve where thousands gathered to hear what the party had to offer.

The theme for the EFF's election campaign is "our land and jobs now" because the party believes after 25 years since democracy only 10 percent of the population owns land and many remain jobless.

“We must end corruption and protect institutions that fight corruption.”

#EFFManifestoLaunch Malema talks about corrupt public servants. "If we find you guilty of stealing, you're going to lose your pension fund. We will use that money to replace what you have stolen. We will send you to jail for not less than 20 years." LM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2019

Malema said part of the reason why corruption has persisted over the years is because the internal capacity of state institutions was lagging

“We must make that any institution formed to fight corruption is not corrupt and there are no cadres deployed.”

The party said corrupt state officials will receive a 20-year minimum sentence and forfeit their pension funds.

