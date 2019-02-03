DA, FFP condemn BLF remarks on Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy as racist

The BLF's Lindsay Maasdorp posted derogatory comments on social media after 3 learners were killed when a walk-way collapsed at Hoerskool Driehoek.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus say the remarks made by BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp are racist and incite violence.

Maasdorp made comments about the deaths of three children at a school in Vanderbijlpark.

The three were killed when a walk-way collapsed at Hoerskool Driehoek on Friday.

Maasdorp and a few others have posted derogatory comments on social media with one Facebook user calling on people not to feel pain for white kids while another says “minus three land criminals great news."

DA youth spokesperson Luyolo Mpithi says they will take the BLF to the human rights commission.

“He’s causing more pain to the families and to spew racial comments on a situation that affects the families is unacceptable.”