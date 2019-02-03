DA announces Stevens Mokgalapa as preferred Tshwane mayoral candidate
The announcement was made on Sunday at its headquarters in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced Stevens Mokgalapa as their preferred mayoral candidate for Tshwane.
This comes after outgoing mayor Solly Msimanga officially handed in his resignation letter to the council Speaker.
Mokgalaka joined the DA in 1999, then called the Democratic Party, and has served in various roles including as a PR councillor in Tshwane.
In his resignation letter, Msimanga said he cleaned up corruption in Tshwane and that he was proud of the legacy that he leaves behind.
Mokgalapa says that his first task will be to deal with the controversial multi-billion rand GladAfrica contract.
“I will strongly address the ongoing matters related to the big contracts in the City such as GladAfrica that is well known and the Peu smart meters contract.”
He says he will also deal decisively with the embattled municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola, who is at the centre of the R12 billion tender irregularly awarded to GladAfrica.
He says they have been in consultation with other parties and are confident that he will get the vote.
