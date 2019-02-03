Church services to continue despite Bushuri's arrest
After receiving a compliance certificate this week following a deadly stampede, the church declared that services would resume today.
JOHANNESBURG - Church services by controversial pastor Sheppard Bushiri, who is currently in custody, are apparently scheduled to resume today.
Services were suspended following the death of three people late last year during a stampede.
After receiving a compliance certificate this past week, the church declared that services would resume today.
But that was before its leader Bushiri and his wife were arrested for fraud and money laundering.
The church could not be reached to confirm whether services would indeed proceed today as planned.
They issued a statement after the arrest, urging members to ask for divine intervention on behalf of Bushiri .
The couple was arrested on Friday on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the prevention of organised Crime Act dating back to 2015.
They will appear in the Pretoria Commercials Crimes Court tomorrow.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
