ANC’s Liliesleaf branch mum on amount Vodacom should pay Nkosana Makate

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's Liliesleaf branch in Midrand has refused to be drawn in on an amount that it feels Vodacom should pay to please call me inventor Nkosana Makate.

The branch has now distanced itself from calls that the network provider pay R70 billion to Makate.

The demand was made by the please call me movement - which jointly marched with the ANC - and its provincial deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi to Vodaworld last week.

Branch leader Patrick Baloyi says they can't determine an amount.

“We don’t know how much he has to be paid but we are saying a fair amount must be paid. If Vodacom made billions or trillions as a result of the please call me they must pay him.”

In 2006, the Constitutional Court ruled that the cellphone giant and Makate must together determine a compensation amount for inventing the service.

The two parties have still not agreed on an amount and Makate has said he will take Vodacom's offer on judicial review.