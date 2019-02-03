ANC’s Liliesleaf branch mum on amount Vodacom should pay Nkosana Makate
The ANC's Liliesleaf branch in Midrand has refused to be drawn in on an amount that it feels Vodacom should pay to please call me inventor Nkosana Makate.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's Liliesleaf branch in Midrand has refused to be drawn in on an amount that it feels Vodacom should pay to please call me inventor Nkosana Makate.
The branch has now distanced itself from calls that the network provider pay R70 billion to Makate.
The demand was made by the please call me movement - which jointly marched with the ANC - and its provincial deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi to Vodaworld last week.
Branch leader Patrick Baloyi says they can't determine an amount.
“We don’t know how much he has to be paid but we are saying a fair amount must be paid. If Vodacom made billions or trillions as a result of the please call me they must pay him.”
In 2006, the Constitutional Court ruled that the cellphone giant and Makate must together determine a compensation amount for inventing the service.
The two parties have still not agreed on an amount and Makate has said he will take Vodacom's offer on judicial review.
Popular in Local
-
DA, FFP condemn BLF remarks on Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy as racist
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
13 best quotes from Julius Malema’s fiery manifesto speech
-
DA, FFP to take BLF to SAHRC over comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
-
#EFFManifestoLaunch: Malema calls for NPA to account to Parly
-
Ramaphosa: We should not be afraid of claims coming from Zondo commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.