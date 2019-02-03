ANC, EFF, Icosa woo voters ahead of general elections

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 39°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
Go

ANC, EFF, Icosa woo voters ahead of general elections

On Saturday, political parties including the EFF and Western Cape-based party, Icosa, did their bit to woo voters.

Icosa launched its election manifesto in Oudtshoorn on 2 February 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Icosa launched its election manifesto in Oudtshoorn on 2 February 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - With the country set to head to the polls in less than five months, several political parties have already detailed how they would run the country if they were to come into power.

On Saturday, political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters and Western Cape-based party, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa), did their bit to woo voters.

The African National Congress (ANC) also launched its Northern Cape provincial manifesto in Kimberley.

In his address to hundreds of ANC supporters in Kimberley, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that organisation is becoming a movement with integrity and credibility.

Ramaphosa promised the ANC will be tackling issues prevalent in the Northern Cape, such as gender-based violence, substance abuse, and gangsterism by increasing the number of social services programs in communities.

He also vowed to hold accountable those in the party found guilty of corruption.

“We have taken a number of steps ourselves to make sure that indeed we will emerge as a movement of integrity as we move forward.”

Meanwhile, Icosa’s Dawid Kamfer says the party is focusing on drawing in the youth, especially those who are unemployed and people who are tired of waiting for government to provide them with houses.

Icosa has vowed to provide a home for people who’ve lost faith in the bigger parties.

“Icosa is really going big, we are proud to say we are 15-years-old and it’s the second time that we are taking part in the national elections.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA