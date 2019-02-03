ANC, EFF, Icosa woo voters ahead of general elections
On Saturday, political parties including the EFF and Western Cape-based party, Icosa, did their bit to woo voters.
CAPE TOWN - With the country set to head to the polls in less than five months, several political parties have already detailed how they would run the country if they were to come into power.
On Saturday, political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters and Western Cape-based party, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa), did their bit to woo voters.
The African National Congress (ANC) also launched its Northern Cape provincial manifesto in Kimberley.
In his address to hundreds of ANC supporters in Kimberley, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that organisation is becoming a movement with integrity and credibility.
Ramaphosa promised the ANC will be tackling issues prevalent in the Northern Cape, such as gender-based violence, substance abuse, and gangsterism by increasing the number of social services programs in communities.
He also vowed to hold accountable those in the party found guilty of corruption.
“We have taken a number of steps ourselves to make sure that indeed we will emerge as a movement of integrity as we move forward.”
Meanwhile, Icosa’s Dawid Kamfer says the party is focusing on drawing in the youth, especially those who are unemployed and people who are tired of waiting for government to provide them with houses.
Icosa has vowed to provide a home for people who’ve lost faith in the bigger parties.
“Icosa is really going big, we are proud to say we are 15-years-old and it’s the second time that we are taking part in the national elections.”
