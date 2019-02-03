Ahmed Kathrada Foundation condemns BLF’s statement on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

The foundation’s executive director, Neeshan Balton, says that the comments were “despicable”.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has condemned the racist and inhumane sentiments allegedly expressed by Black First Land First’s spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp in relation to the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy.

It’s understood Maasdorp is reported to have come out in support of a comment posted by Facebook user Siyanda Gumede in which he said he “doesn’t have a heart to feel pain” for the three children who died after the collapse of a walkway at the Vanderbijlpark school.

Gumeded allegedly assumed that the children were all white.

Maasdorp tweeted “why should we frown on the ancestors’ petitions to punish the land thieves including their offspring.”

Balton says the foundation would be visiting the school to extend its condolences and demonstrate its objection to the sentiments expressed by Maasdorp.