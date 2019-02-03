2 killed in Vereeniging road accident

Paramedics say the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over along barrage road this morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died and four others injured after an accident in Vereeniging.

The injured were taken to hospital.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said, “One patient was declared dead at the scene and another one succumbed to his injuries.”