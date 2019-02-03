2 killed in Vereeniging road accident
Local
Paramedics say the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over along barrage road this morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died and four others injured after an accident in Vereeniging.
Paramedics say the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over along barrage road this morning.
The injured were taken to hospital.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said, “One patient was declared dead at the scene and another one succumbed to his injuries.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.