2 die in Mpumalanga road accident

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died in a road collision in Mpumalanga between two taxis on the N4 in Mbombela.

Paramedics say the accident occurred last night.

The two deceased occupants were trapped inside one of the vehicles at the time of their death.

At least 29 people have been injured have been taken to hospital.