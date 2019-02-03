2 dead, 12 injured in separate KZN crashes

In the first incident, two people died when a car and a motorcycle were involved in a head-on collision on the M4 near Umdloti earlier on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and 12 others injured in two separate crashes in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the first incident, two people died when a car and a motorcycle were involved in a head-on collision on the M4 near Umdloti earlier on Sunday.

In a second crash, 12 people sustained minor to serious injuries when a suspected burst tyre caused a minibus taxi to veer into the oncoming lane and roll off the embankment near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on the N3 before catching fire at Pinetown.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement: “ER24 paramedics, Fire and Rescue, provincial services as well as other private services were on the scene at 8 am to find that all the passengers had managed to get out of the vehicle before it went up in flames.

“Patients received various treatments, including Advanced Life Support interventions before being transported to both R.K. Khan and St Mary’s hospitals for further care.”