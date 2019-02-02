Wales seal record comeback win as France implode

Two tries by George North, one from Tomos Williams and the boots of Gareth Anscombe and Dan Biggar helped Wales overcome Les Bleus.

PARIS - Battered, bruised and 16-0 down at halftime, Wales produced a record comeback to beat France 24-19 in a compelling opening Six Nations match played in driving rain on Friday.

Two tries by George North, one from Tomos Williams and the boots of Gareth Anscombe and Dan Biggar helped Wales overcome Les Bleus by achieving the biggest turnaround in Six Nations history.

Camille Lopez kicked nine points for France who scored first-half tries through forward Louis Picamoles and winger Yoann Huget whose embarrassing error gifted Wales a try.

“The difference between the two teams is that we forgot how to lose and on the other foot you have a team searching for confidence,” Wales coach Warren Gatland told a news conference after his team’s 10th win in a row.

France made a strong start, running hard at the Welsh defence and playing a quick-passing game to lead 16-0 at halftime.

They went ahead when Picamoles touched down after Les Bleus had worked through the phases inside Welsh territory.

But the hosts missed opportunities to increase the lead as Morgan Parra missed the conversion and a penalty.