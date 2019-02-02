Spurs strike late again to climb above City
Spurs also struck at the death to beat Fulham and Watford in recent weeks to ensure they have kept pace in the league since Harry Kane and Dele Alli were injured.
LONDON - Tottenham left it late again, but Son Heung-min's strike seven minutes from time earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday to leapfrog Manchester City into second place in the Premier League.
Spurs also struck at the death to beat Fulham and Watford in recent weeks to ensure they have kept pace in the league since Harry Kane and Dele Alli were injured.
Mauricio Pochettino's men close to within four points of leaders Liverpool, who are in action at West Ham on Monday, but just as significantly open up a 10-point lead on Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.
In keeping with a season of struggle, Tottenham were forced all the way by a dogged Newcastle, buoyed by a stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City in midweek that carried the Magpies five points clear of the relegation zone.
Club record £20 million signing Miguel Almiron did not have international clearance to make his debut so Rafael Benitez named the same side that started against City with the same gameplan to defend deep and frustrate their opponents.
Tottenham had the chances to make an early breakthrough and ensure a much more comfortable afternoon.
Fernando Llorente was left on the bench after the 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Spurs' previous three games leaving Lucas Moura to lead the line.
The Brazilian had Spurs' best chance of the first 45 minutes when he headed wide with the goal gaping from point-blank range.
Erik Lamela then saw another headed effort come back off the crossbar as Tottenham camped in the Newcastle half.
For all the hosts dominance of possession, Martin Dubravka was only forced into one serious save before the break when former Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko turned a well-worked corner towards goal.
A similar pattern followed in the second-half, but Newcastle nearly caught Spurs cold with a flowing counter-attack when Salomon Rondon's powerful header from DeAndre Yedlin's cross came back off the post with Hugo Lloris stranded.
Lloris also had to make a flying save to turn a curling effort from Perez behind.
But the vast majority of the play was up the other end as Spurs laid seige to Newcastle's wall of 10 men behind the ball.
Only an incredible clearance off the line from Fabian Schar denied what seemed a certain goal for Christian Eriksen when the Dane flicked a corner goalwards.
Llorente then looped a golden headed chance high and wide moments after replacing Moura.
Instead, it was Son who again stepped up to the mark, just as he did with an equaliser against Watford in midweek, to compensate for Kane's absence with his 14th goal of the season.
The South Korean had a helping hand from Dubravka, though, as the Newcastle keeper let Son's powerful effort slip beneath his grasp to undo all his side's good work in holding out for 83 minutes.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Karunaratne stretchered off as Sri Lanka chase big Australia total
-
Car crash forces Wiseman Meyiwa to hang up his boots
-
Pakistan’s T20 winning streak ends with tense Proteas win
-
Du Plessis rests, Proteas bring in Malan for injured De Kock
-
Garcia disqualified in Saudi Arabia for damaging greens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.