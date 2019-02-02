Sitole sends condolences to families of slain police officers
This after two police officers and seven robbers were killed during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has conveyed his condolences to the families of the two police officers who died on Friday in a shootout while trying to foil a cash-in-transit heist.
The two officers along with seven robbers were killed as a group of heavily armed suspects attacked the security vehicle using explosives to access the cash along Hlabisa road in Nongoma
One other officer was also wounded and is being treated in hospital.
“This is yet another sad day for both the South African Police Service as well as South Africa at large for every time the life of a police officer is lost in combat, the nation mourns. I offer my highest praise to the all our colleagues that have once again put their lives on the line to bring hardened and selfish criminals to book,” Sitole said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called for an increase in the number of officers.
Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “It is quite important that the staff complement of police actually grows because the task of fighting crime in our country still remains one of the burning issues…”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
DA, FFP to take BLF to SAHRC over comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
-
Can the EFF deliver on their land, jobs and wage promises?
-
2 police officers, 7 robbers killed in attempted cash-in-transit heist in KZN
-
Malema: ANC has sold its soul to racists
-
Hoërskool Driehoek pay tribute to learners who died after walkway collapse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.