Sitole sends condolences to families of slain police officers

This after two police officers and seven robbers were killed during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has conveyed his condolences to the families of the two police officers who died on Friday in a shootout while trying to foil a cash-in-transit heist.

The two officers along with seven robbers were killed as a group of heavily armed suspects attacked the security vehicle using explosives to access the cash along Hlabisa road in Nongoma

One other officer was also wounded and is being treated in hospital.

“This is yet another sad day for both the South African Police Service as well as South Africa at large for every time the life of a police officer is lost in combat, the nation mourns. I offer my highest praise to the all our colleagues that have once again put their lives on the line to bring hardened and selfish criminals to book,” Sitole said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called for an increase in the number of officers.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “It is quite important that the staff complement of police actually grows because the task of fighting crime in our country still remains one of the burning issues…”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)