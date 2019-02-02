Ramaphosa: We should not be afraid of claims coming from Zondo commission
The president was speaking to party supporters gathered in Kimberley on Saturday for the ANC’s Northern Cape provincial manifesto launch.
CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC)’s leadership has made progress in restoring the integrity and credibility of the governing party.
Ramaphosa was speaking to party supporters gathered in Kimberley on Saturday for the ANC’s Northern Cape provincial manifesto launch.
He used his address to focus largely on issues that are prevalent in the province including gender-based violence, substance abuse and the inclusion of women and young people in economic opportunities.
While acknowledging that there is still much to be done to eradicate corruption in the country, Ramaphosa said he welcomed the commission of inquiry into state capture.
“We should not be afraid of all those things that are being said and revealed because it is the truth that must come out. It is the truth that is going to make sure that the wrong things that are being talked about in the commission must never ever happen again here in South Africa.”
Ramaphosa says the ANC is also committed to holding those in its ranks accountable.
“Those amongst us who are found to have been involved in wrongdoing must come forward themselves and be accountable for what they may have done. That is important for us as we rid our country of corruption.”
The president has assured supports that the party has several steps to emerge as a “movement of integrity” moving forward.
“Through the Thuma Mina campaign, we have decided that more intensely we will reach out to our communities. We will demonstrate the ANC’s commitment to improving the lives of our people.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
