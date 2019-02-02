Ramaphosa: We no longer want drugs & gangsterism in our communities

Speaking at the ANC’s Northern Cape manifesto launch, the president touched on issues including the prevalence of gang violence, drug abuse and violence against women and children in the province.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told African National Congress (ANC) supporters in Kimberley the governing party will do more to eradicate gangsterism and substance abuse in communities.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC’s Northern Cape provincial manifesto launch at Galeshewe Stadium.

Ramaphosa says these social ills can no longer be tolerated.

“We no longer want drugs and gangsterism in our communities, and we are going to end them. Those who are involved in drugs and gangsterism must now know that we are coming for you.”

The president says in a bid to tackle the scourge of substance abuse, more social programs will be introduced.

“We are going to give assistance to those who are addicted. We will do so through our drug master plan, we will expend these facilities where we can pay attention to them and we will also prevent vulnerable people from being dependent from these substances.”

