Ramaphosa: We no longer want drugs & gangsterism in our communities
Speaking at the ANC’s Northern Cape manifesto launch, the president touched on issues including the prevalence of gang violence, drug abuse and violence against women and children in the province.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told African National Congress (ANC) supporters in Kimberley the governing party will do more to eradicate gangsterism and substance abuse in communities.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC’s Northern Cape provincial manifesto launch at Galeshewe Stadium.
The president touched on issues including the prevalence of gang violence, drug abuse and violence against women and children in the province.
Ramaphosa says these social ills can no longer be tolerated.
“We no longer want drugs and gangsterism in our communities, and we are going to end them. Those who are involved in drugs and gangsterism must now know that we are coming for you.”
The president says in a bid to tackle the scourge of substance abuse, more social programs will be introduced.
“We are going to give assistance to those who are addicted. We will do so through our drug master plan, we will expend these facilities where we can pay attention to them and we will also prevent vulnerable people from being dependent from these substances.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
DA, FFP to take BLF to SAHRC over comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
-
[WATCH LIVE] EFF launches election manifesto
-
Malema: ANC has sold its soul to racists
-
[MUST READ] EFF's election manifesto
-
Can the EFF deliver on their land, jobs and wage promises?
-
EFF only party that gives hope of removing 'corrupt ANC' from power - supporters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.