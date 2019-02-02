Ramaphosa launches NC ANC's election manifesto in Kimberley
Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the Northern Cape provincial manifesto launch at Galeshewe Stadium.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing scores of ANC members and supporters in Kimberley.
Earlier on Saturday morning, the president took part in the Meerkat marathon with some ANC leaders and excited community members.
ANC Northern Cape spokesperson Naledi Gaosekwe says that more people are being bussed into the venue.
"The president is expected to speak on the economy, on issues in the Northern Cape that affect the people and we're also expecting him to speak about the creation of jobs."
WATCH: Ramaphosa launches ANC NC election manifesto
