Powerball results: Friday 1 February 2019

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 1 February are as follows:

Powerball: Powerball: 19, 13, 41, 39, 5 Powerball: 3

Powerball Plus: Powerball: 7, 45, 41, 34, 30 Powerball: 7

