Man arrested in EC for murder of two grade 12 girls

The 27-year-old was allegedly in a relationship with one of the female learners.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in the Eastern Cape for the murders of two grade 12 pupils.

It is understood that the man allegedly stabbed the girl several times at her home in Mncuncuzo on Thursday.

The girl's friend tried to intervene but the suspect allegedly stabbed her as well.

The police's Namhla Mdleleni says the man will appear in court on Monday.

"The one girl managed to run out to alert the community and on the arrival of the police the second girl also passed away. The police arrested the suspect for the double murder."