Malema calls on Mnangagwa to respect democracy, human rights

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa to respect democracy and human rights in the country.

This after a military crackdown in Zimbabwe that led to the deaths of at least 12 people and left hundreds wounded following violent protests last month over a decision to hike fuel prices.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at the EFF’s election manifesto launch in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Saturday, Malema said that Zimbabwe’s problems were also South Africa’s problems.

“The problems of Zimbabwe are our problems… We call on Mnangagwa to respect democracy. Democracy is not elections, but human rights,” Malema said.

Mnangagwa has defended the military crackdown in remarks he made at the State House earlier this week, saying the use of force was justified because protesters were attacking and destroying property.

The EFF leader also spoke out against xenophobia and urged his supporters to love other Africans.

“They are suffering everywhere. When they come home you still make them suffer, why? What did they do to you? Let Africa one day find its own freedom… And say I own everything that belongs to this continent. Let Africa say enough is enough. Away with colonialism, away with imperialism.”

