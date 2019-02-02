Popular Topics
Malema: ANC has sold its soul to racists

Malema said the ANC sold its soul to white racists and the allegations surrounding the Bosasa scandal have proven this.

EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa during the party's fundraising gala dinner in Pretoria. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa during the party's fundraising gala dinner in Pretoria. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
23 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the Bosasa scandal has proven how the ANC has sold its soul to racists which is why the red berets are the only political party capable of tackling white monopoly capital.

Malema was speaking at a fundraising gala dinner in fountains valley in Tshwane last night where the cheapest table was R50,000.

Semi-private cellphone network Telkom and its Ceo Sipho Maseko received a special thanks after it forked out R1 million for the table where Malema was seated.

This morning the EFF will unveil its elections manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve.

The EFF leader said his party wants to deal with corruption alongside the incompetence of public officials which he says is often overlooked despite how much this paralyses institutions.

“There are a lot of people who don’t steal anything. They are just incompetent. Maybe these ones who steal are better because we fight with them but people are just occupying positions.”

Malema said the ANC sold its soul to white racists and the allegations surrounding the Bosasa scandal have proven this.

He also took aim at Nomgcobo Jiba being referred to as a “snake” as revealed by Angelo Agrizzi during the state capture inquiry.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

