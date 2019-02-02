Malema: ANC has sold its soul to racists
Malema said the ANC sold its soul to white racists and the allegations surrounding the Bosasa scandal have proven this.
PRETORIA – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the Bosasa scandal has proven how the ANC has sold its soul to racists which is why the red berets are the only political party capable of tackling white monopoly capital.
Malema was speaking at a fundraising gala dinner in fountains valley in Tshwane last night where the cheapest table was R50,000.
Semi-private cellphone network Telkom and its Ceo Sipho Maseko received a special thanks after it forked out R1 million for the table where Malema was seated.
#EFFGalaDinner The EFF is having a fundraising gala dinner ahead of their elections manifesto launch at the Giant stadium in Soshanguve tomorrow. ZN pic.twitter.com/C69MLISOlV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019
This morning the EFF will unveil its elections manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve.
The EFF leader said his party wants to deal with corruption alongside the incompetence of public officials which he says is often overlooked despite how much this paralyses institutions.
“There are a lot of people who don’t steal anything. They are just incompetent. Maybe these ones who steal are better because we fight with them but people are just occupying positions.”
#EFFGalaDinner [WATCH] @Julius_S_Malema touches on the #Bosasa saying it also highlighted how the ANC sold its souls to whites racists. “How could we allow a fat, racist man (Watson)to call a beautiful,African woman with brains a snake (Jiba)?” ZN pic.twitter.com/TmosCiOh9O— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019
He also took aim at Nomgcobo Jiba being referred to as a “snake” as revealed by Angelo Agrizzi during the state capture inquiry.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
