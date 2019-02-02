Limusa's Cedris Gina laid to rest in Durban

Prominent trade unionist and African National Congress (ANC) member Cedric Gina is being laid to rest in Durban on Saturday.

Gina died in a Durban hospital earlier this week.

He rose through the ranks to become president of National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

However, in 2013 he resigned from Numsa and formed his own union, the Liberated Metalworkers' Union of South Africa (Limusa).