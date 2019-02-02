Lenasia CPF urges caution following spate of hijackings in area

The CPF says that in the past three weeks a number of hijackings have been recorded where motorists were abducted with their vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lenasia community policing forum has urged residents to be cautious after a spate of hijackings in the township and Johannesburg area.

The CPF says that in the past three weeks a number of hijackings have been recorded where motorists were abducted with their vehicles.

It is understood that victims are held hostage and only set free after being robbed of their valuables and forced to withdraw cash from their bank accounts at ATMs.

In the latest incident, two motorists were hijacked at Bosmont Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday, robbed and left at the Golden Highway in Lenasia south.

Lenasia CPF's Khalil Mohamed: "We urge all residents to be alert, vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times. Hijackings are an opportunistic crime and may occur at any time or place during your daily commute."