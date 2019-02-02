Lenasia CPF urges caution following spate of hijackings in area
The CPF says that in the past three weeks a number of hijackings have been recorded where motorists were abducted with their vehicles.
JOHANNESBURG - The Lenasia community policing forum has urged residents to be cautious after a spate of hijackings in the township and Johannesburg area.
The CPF says that in the past three weeks a number of hijackings have been recorded where motorists were abducted with their vehicles.
It is understood that victims are held hostage and only set free after being robbed of their valuables and forced to withdraw cash from their bank accounts at ATMs.
In the latest incident, two motorists were hijacked at Bosmont Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday, robbed and left at the Golden Highway in Lenasia south.
Lenasia CPF's Khalil Mohamed: "We urge all residents to be alert, vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times. Hijackings are an opportunistic crime and may occur at any time or place during your daily commute."
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
2 police officers, 7 robbers killed in attempted cash in transit heist in KZN
-
Hoërskool Driehoek pay tribute to learners who died after walkway collapse
-
Malema: ANC has sold its soul to racists
-
CRL Commission to release report on deadly stampede at Bushiri's church
-
EFF manifesto launch to address corruption, unemployment and crime
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.