Lauryn Hill has landed in SA - but will the tickets sell?
Hill has cancelled appearances on previous tours, leaving fans who'd already purchased tickets hoping to see her very frustrated.
JOHANNESBURG - After much anxiety around Lauryn Hill's landing in for her much-touted South African leg of her world tour, we hear that she has arrived.
Sound check underway @Ticketprodome...— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) February 2, 2019
You can still buy tickets to @MsLaurynHill ‘s show via https://t.co/XCLPKscpap@BigConcerts promised you MLH... she’s here my good people! 💚 #LaurynHill #MiseducationWorldTour pic.twitter.com/ZYAdAr6KDR
But many have raised questions about whether she really will perform on Saturday.
Hill's worldwide tour is under the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, an iconic hip-hop album, which was released 20 years ago.
However, Hill, who has done numerous tours around the world and will finally be coming back to South Africa next year, has become notorious for poor performances, showing up very late or not showing up at all at many of her shows, much to the disappointment of her fans.
Hill and Nas are set to perform at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on 2 February 2019.
Official @MsLaurynHill merchandise on sale @Ticketprodome via @BigConcerts pic.twitter.com/4bnvqFo0Cg— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) February 2, 2019
January 29, 2019
