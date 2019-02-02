Knysna residents displaced by fire set to move into temporary housing
The residents are among 120 people who lost their homes after a blaze swept through several municipalities in the Garden Route last year, destroying 19 homes.
CAPE TOWN - Residents who were displaced by a fire in the Knysna district will be moving into new temporary housing units within a week or two.
They've been accommodated in a hotel and chalets while SANParks and the Knysna municipality works on a more permanent solution.
SANParks' Paddy Gordon: "The longer-term solutions will continue to be negotiated with other local authorities and national to ensure that we work on the long term plan together."
WATCH: Southern Cape families speak of the day they lost everything
