IEC rejects CT organisation's bid to register, contest elections
The IEC has rejected the coloured nationalist formation Gatvol Capetonian's application to register as a political party to contest this year's polls.
The commission says that the decision was made because it feels that the name of the formation "may cause offence to certain sections of the population".
The IEC's Brian Heuvel says that part of the name may have "vulgar" connotations that could offend the "intrinsic values of the Constitution".
The controversial organisation's Oscar Lyons says it was surprised by this rejection.
"To think that our name would be rejected and that we'd be left completely without a political vehicle for our people. In light of this injustice towards us, we have now had to go and shop and look around and interview and scrutinise every other political party as a viable alternative."
