Hoërskool Driehoek to be closed until further notice, says dept

A concrete slab, which was part of a walkway that was being worked on at the school, collapsed just after assembly causing the deaths of three pupils.

VANDERBIJLPARK - The Gauteng Education Department says that the Vanderbijlpark school where three learners died and scores were injured will remain closed until further notice.

The department has visited Hoërskool Driehoek to give an update following the incident on Friday.

A concrete slab, which was part of a walkway that was being worked on at the school, collapsed just after assembly.

More than 20 pupils were injured in the incident.

The community of Hoërskool Driehoek are in shock after the death of three pupils at the school.

Many people have been paying their respects, bringing flowers, lighting candles and embracing each other.

The Education Department’s Edward Mosuwe says that three of the learners who were injured have been discharged from hospital.

"Twenty other young people who are in different hospitals across the province of Gauteng are receiving medical attention and it is at this point in time that we are asking that we put them in our thoughts as we continue to wish them a speedy recovery."

The department says that assessments of public buildings, including schools, are underway to make sure that this never happens again.

