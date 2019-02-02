Hoërskool Driehoek pay tribute to learners who died after walkway collapse
Scores of learners and family members of the victims of the tragedy gathered at the school to pay tribute to their fellow learners on Friday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - The community of Hoërskool Driehoek is still in mourning after the death of three pupils in a structural collapse at the school.
The tragedy occurred just after the school assembly yesterday when pupils were using a walkway going to class.
#HoerskoolDriehoek Pictures from the scene of the collapse. CE pic.twitter.com/XSKKlqvkQR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019
Scores of learners and family members of the victims of the tragedy gathered at the school to pay tribute to their fellow learners on Friday evening.
Many brought flowers and embraced one another as they mourned.
Three learners died and 23 others were injured, five of them critically, when a walkway connecting the main building and the classrooms collapsed.
MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi visited the school yesterday and said that the learners are receiving all the support they need.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
Malema: ANC has sold its soul to racists
-
Zondo commission to go after Bosasa, correctional services
-
Hoërskool Driehoek closed after 3 student deaths
-
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3
-
Bosasa received R200m to install TVs in prisons, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.