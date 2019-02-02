Hoërskool Driehoek pay tribute to learners who died after walkway collapse

Scores of learners and family members of the victims of the tragedy gathered at the school to pay tribute to their fellow learners on Friday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Hoërskool Driehoek is still in mourning after the death of three pupils in a structural collapse at the school.

The tragedy occurred just after the school assembly yesterday when pupils were using a walkway going to class.

#HoerskoolDriehoek Pictures from the scene of the collapse. CE pic.twitter.com/XSKKlqvkQR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019

Many brought flowers and embraced one another as they mourned.

Three learners died and 23 others were injured, five of them critically, when a walkway connecting the main building and the classrooms collapsed.

MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi visited the school yesterday and said that the learners are receiving all the support they need.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)